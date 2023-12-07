WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Lotus
  3. Evora
  4. 400

2016 Lotus Evora 400 My16 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Lotus Evora 400 My16 3.5L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Lotus Evora 400. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Lotus Evora News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1567 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2575 mm
Height 1229 mm
Length 4342 mm
Width 1848 mm
Kerb Weight 1425 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 410 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Behind Driver On Cross Member
VIN Number Scclmd$U%&Hc00011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Lotus Evora pricing and specs

Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $172,100
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $168,700
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $151,200
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $159,200
Gt410 Sport 2D Coupe 3.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $165,200