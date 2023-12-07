Specifications for the 2016 Mahindra Xuv500 (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mahindra Xuv500 (FWD) My16 2.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1600 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1785 mm
|Length
|4585 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1735 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2510 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|775 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|104 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Eng Bay On Top Of Housing Sa
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System