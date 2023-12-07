Specifications for the 2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Gransport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Maserati Quattroporte S Gransport M156 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1647 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3171 mm
|Height
|1476 mm
|Length
|5262 mm
|Width
|1948 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1860 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|223 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Combined
|223 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Gas D/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|302 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Electronically Controlled Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Electronically Controlled Damper, Independent Control Arm, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Under Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamrp56D001123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Apple Car Play
- Active Suspension
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Air Quality Sensor
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hands-Free Smart Boot Lid
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Boot Release
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Power Boot Lid
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 12 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Front Seat Passenger 12 Way
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Sunroof With Power Blinds
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Pedals
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Voice Recognition System
