2016 Mazda CX-5 GT (4X4) My15 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mazda CX-5 GT (4X4) My15 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4540 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1593 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 58 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 172 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 172 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R19
Rear Tyre 225/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7X19
Rear Rim Size 7X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Ke107100123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

