2016 Mazda 6 Atenza 6C My15 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan

2016 Mazda 6 Atenza 6C My15 2.2L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mazda 6 Atenza. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1585 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2830 mm
Height 1450 mm
Length 4865 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1573 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 4
CO2 Extra 124 g/km
CO2 Urban 169 g/km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 420 Nm
Makimum Power 129 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R19
Rear Tyre 225/45 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jmogj102100123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

