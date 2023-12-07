Specifications for the 2016 Mazda MX-5 K. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mazda MX-5 K 1.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1495 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2310 mm
|Height
|1225 mm
|Length
|3915 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1032 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|149 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|149 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|150 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/50 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/50 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jm0Nd2Eaa00000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Multi-media Pack - $1,000
- Premium Paint - $250