2016 Mazda MX-5 Roadster Nd (K) My17 1.5L Petrol 2D Convertible

2016 Mazda MX-5 Roadster Nd (K) My17 1.5L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Mazda MX-5 Roadster. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1495 mm
Tracking Rear 1505 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2310 mm
Height 1225 mm
Length 3915 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1032 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 149 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 119 g/km
CO2 Urban 201 g/km
CO2 Combined 149 g/km

Engine
Engine Gasoline Direct Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/50 R16
Rear Tyre 195/50 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jmond2Eaa00123456
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan

