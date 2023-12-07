WhichCar
2016 McLaren 570Gt My17 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 McLaren 570Gt My17 3.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 McLaren 570Gt My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1671 mm
Tracking Rear 1618 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1202 mm
Length 4530 mm
Width 1914 mm
Kerb Weight 1498 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 249 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 172 g/km
CO2 Urban 383 g/km
CO2 Combined 249 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 7500
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 419 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 10Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Double Wishbone

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor Behind Driver Seat
Compliance Location Pass Side On Door Apert.
VIN Number Sbm13Gad8Gw001234
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured England