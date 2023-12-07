Specifications for the 2016 McLaren 650S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 McLaren 650S 3.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1583 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1199 mm
|Length
|4509 mm
|Width
|1908 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|275 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|275 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|7250
|Torque RPM
|6000
|Maxiumum Torque
|678 Nm
|Makimum Power
|478 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|305/30 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11.0X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Floor Behind Driver Seat
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Door Apert.
|VIN Number
|Sbm11Aad4Cw000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- LED Headlights
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Sport Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System