2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S 205 My16 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S 205 My16 4.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1740 mm
Tracking Rear 1759 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1426 mm
Length 4756 mm
Width 1839 mm
Kerb Weight 1730 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 200 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 200 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2050872A000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

