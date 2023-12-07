WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-AMG G 63 463 My16 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-AMG G 63 463 My16 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-AMG G 63. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1491 mm
Tracking Rear 1491 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1951 mm
Length 4662 mm
Width 1760 mm
Kerb Weight 2550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 650 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 322 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 322 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 760 Nm
Makimum Power 420 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/50 R20
Rear Tyre 275/50 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb4632722X000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany

