2016 Mercedes-AMG S63 222 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Saloon

2016 Mercedes-AMG S63 222 My17 5.5L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-AMG S63 222 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1610 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1502 mm
Length 5231 mm
Width 1914 mm
Kerb Weight 2045 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2700 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 655 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 239 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 239 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 430 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R20
Rear Tyre 285/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs
Rear Suspension Anti-Dive, Adaptive Damping Control, Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2220772A000011
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany