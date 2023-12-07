Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz A200 Be. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz A200 Be 176 My15 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|4433 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1395 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1920 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|695 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|525 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|141 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|141 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|115 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdb1760432J000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather & Cloth trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- AMG Exclusive Pack - $2,490
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $1,490
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,490
- Exclusive Pack - $2,490
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $900
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Night Pack - $490
- Satellite Navigation - $1,190
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $2,490
Current Mercedes-Benz A200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400
|Mhev 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|W177 My25 5D Hatchback
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$61,900
|V177 My25 4D Sedan
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$63,400