2016 Mercedes-Benz B200 246 My16 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2016 Mercedes-Benz B200 246 My16 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz B200 246 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 134 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1558 mm
Length 4466 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1366 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 710 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 137 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 137 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2462432J000001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany