Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C200 Night Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz C200 Night Edition 205 My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1518 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4707 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1525 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|142 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|142 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2052422*000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- AMG Line
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Current Mercedes-Benz C200 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$100,000
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$76,800
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$106,600
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,700
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$97,900
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$75,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$104,400
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$87,900
|A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$103,070
|C205 My23.5 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$79,200
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$109,870
|Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$92,500
|Mhev 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$89,900
|Night Edition 4D Sedan
|1.5L, Hybrid, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD
|$86,900