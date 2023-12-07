WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz C250 205 My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-Benz C250 205 My16 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C250 205 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1517 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4707 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 142 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 142 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2052452*000011
Country Manufactured South Africa