WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. C300
  4. 205 My16

2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 205 My16 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 205 My16 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 205 My16. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1514 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1400 mm
Length 4708 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1515 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 180 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2053482*000001
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured South Africa

Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $122,200
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $124,000
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $119,700