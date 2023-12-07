Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz C350 E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz C350 E 205 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1539 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1526 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2840 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4707 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1840 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2385 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|56 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|2.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Combined
|56 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|155 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2050471*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|South Africa
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $990
- AMG Line - $3,490
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,290
- Exclusive Pack - $1,990
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,990
- Power Sunroof - $1,990
- Television - $990
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,490