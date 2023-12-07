WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 D Shooting Brake 117 My16 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 D Shooting Brake 117 My16 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200 D Shooting Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1513 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2050 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 114 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 114 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1179082*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

