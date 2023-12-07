Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200Cdi Shooting Brake. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 200Cdi Shooting Brake 117 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|117 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1436 mm
|Length
|4630 mm
|Width
|1777 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1513 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|530 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|114 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|114 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1179082*000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- AMG Styling Wheels & Body Pack - $1,490
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $990
- Command Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Seats Front - $990
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,490
- Exclusive Pack - $1,490
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $990
- Leather Upholstery - $1,490
- Metallic Paint - $1,290
- Night Pack - $490
- Power Sunroof - $1,490
Current Mercedes-Benz Cla pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|200 4D Coupe
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$75,400
|250 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$83,800
|200 4D Coupe
|1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$76,900
|250 4Matic 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$85,900