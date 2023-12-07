WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 220 D 117 My17 2.1L Petrol 4D Coupe

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 220 D 117 My17 2.1L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 220 D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4645 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1525 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2015 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 490 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 111 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 111 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1173032*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

