WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Cla
  4. 250 Sport 4Matic

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic 117 My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic 117 My15 2.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 250 Sport 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Cla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4781 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1540 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2025 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 155 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 235/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1173462*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Cla pricing and specs

200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $75,400
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $83,800
200 4D Coupe 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $76,900
250 4Matic 4D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $85,900