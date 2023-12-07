WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 45 Amg 4Matic S/B Orangeart Ed 117 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 45 Amg 4Matic S/B Orangeart Ed 117 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cla 45 Amg 4Matic S/B Orangeart Ed. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1548 mm
Tracking Rear 1548 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1422 mm
Length 4691 mm
Width 1777 mm
Kerb Weight 1590 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 168 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 168 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 265 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd1179522*000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

