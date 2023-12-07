WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 218 My16 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500 218 My16 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Cls 500. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 125 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1424 mm
Length 5093 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2355 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 525 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/35 R19
Rear Tyre 285/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2189592A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany