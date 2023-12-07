WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 217 My17 4.7L Petrol 2D Cabriolet

2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 217 My17 4.7L Petrol 2D Cabriolet details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 217 My17. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 114 mm
Wheelbase 2945 mm
Height 1428 mm
Length 5044 mm
Width 1912 mm
Kerb Weight 2107 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2590 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 483 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 335 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Springs
Rear Suspension Air Springs

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2174822*000001
Country Manufactured Germany