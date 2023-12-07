WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. S500
  4. E Hybrid

2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 E Hybrid 222 My17 3.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon

2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 E Hybrid 222 My17 3.0L Hybrid 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz S500 E Hybrid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz S500 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 5116 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2215 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2825 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Hybrid
CO2 Emissions 65 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 2.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 65 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2220822*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany