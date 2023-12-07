Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Slc 200. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Slc 200 172 My17 2.0L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1549 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1567 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2430 mm
|Height
|1301 mm
|Length
|4133 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1509 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1795 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|286 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|145 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|145 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1200
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|135 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi Leaf Spring
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Independent, Multi Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd1724342F000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Air Conditioning
- Active Bonnet
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Power Boot Lid
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Impact Protection
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $990
- AMG Line - $4,000
- Command Pack - $4,250
- Comfort Pack - $2,000
- Driver Assist Pack - $3,900
- Dynamic Handling Package - $3,250
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,200
- Premium Luxury Trim Pack - $2,375
- Panoramic Sunroof - $4,775
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $1,250
- Touring Pack - $4,250
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,050