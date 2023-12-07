WhichCar
2016 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Avantgarde Mwb 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

2016 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Avantgarde Mwb 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment People Mover

Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz V 250 D Avantgarde Mwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1666 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3200 mm
Height 1880 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1928 mm
Kerb Weight 2145 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3050 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 905 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 166 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 166 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R18
Rear Tyre 245/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdf44781323000011
Vehicle Segment People Movers
Country Manufactured Germany

