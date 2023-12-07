Specifications for the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Valente 116 Bluetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mercedes-Benz Valente 116 Bluetec 447 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1666 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|132 mm
|Wheelbase
|3200 mm
|Height
|1890 mm
|Length
|5140 mm
|Width
|1928 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|840 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|195 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|22000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|200 km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdf44770323000011
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Footwell Lights
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $590
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels - $690
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,600
- Lane Change Warning - $1,300
- Metallic Paint - $1,490
- Park Assist - $1,700
- Power Door Closing - $2,490
- Power front seats - $5,700
- Roof Racks - $500
- Reversing Camera - $900
- Satellite Navigation - $900
- Technology Pack - $2,400