Specifications for the 2016 MG Mg3 Auto Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 MG Mg3 Auto Essence 1.5L Petrol 4D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1493 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|2520 mm
|Height
|1507 mm
|Length
|4018 mm
|Width
|1728 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1103 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1685 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|200 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|582 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|114 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|173 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|137 Nm
|Makimum Power
|78 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Front Suspension Tower
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Kit Sports
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Paint Colour Special
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Sunglass Holder
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Vehicle Stability Control
Current MG Mg3 Auto pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Core (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,990
|Core 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$18,490
|Excite (With Navigation) 5D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 4 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$19,990