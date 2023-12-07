Specifications for the 2016 MG Mg6 Plus Essence. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 MG Mg6 Plus Essence 1.8L Petrol 4D Fastback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1557 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1555 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2705 mm
|Height
|1467 mm
|Length
|4653 mm
|Width
|1827 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1534 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1450 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|150 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|250 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|215 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/50 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsjw24###########
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Adaptive Xenon Headlights
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 4 Way
- Power Mirrors
- Power Front Seat Passenger 4 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Vehicle Stability Control