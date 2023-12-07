WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. MG
  3. Mg6 Plus
  4. Excite

2016 MG Mg6 Plus Excite My17 1.8L Petrol 4D Fastback

2016 MG Mg6 Plus Excite My17 1.8L Petrol 4D Fastback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 MG Mg6 Plus Excite. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE MG News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1555 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2705 mm
Height 1467 mm
Length 4653 mm
Width 1827 mm
Kerb Weight 1534 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1450 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 150 g/km
CO2 Urban 250 g/km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 215 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R17
Rear Tyre 215/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsjw24###########
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured China