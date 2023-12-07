WhichCar
2016 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli F54 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli F54 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Clubman Chilli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1561 mm
Ground Clearance 141 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1441 mm
Length 4253 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1272 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
CO2 Emissions 125 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 125 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4400
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwln320%02B00001
Country Manufactured United Kingdom