WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. Cooper
  4. Jcw Paceman All4

2016 Mini Cooper Jcw Paceman All4 R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2016 Mini Cooper Jcw Paceman All4 R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Jcw Paceman All4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2596 mm
Height 1527 mm
Length 4124 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1420 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 510 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwss920%0Wn00001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom