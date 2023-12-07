Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Jcw Paceman All4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mini Cooper Jcw Paceman All4 R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2596 mm
|Height
|1527 mm
|Length
|4124 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|47 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|280 Nm
|Makimum Power
|160 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwss920%0Wn00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Body Kit
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Headlights - $520
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $780
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,340
- Comfort Access System - $1,170
- City Pack - $1,040
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Leather Trim - $650
- Metallic Paint - $1,040
- Protective Glazing - $455
- Power Sunroof - $2,587
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display - $585