2016 Mini Cooper Paceman R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2016 Mini Cooper Paceman R61 My15 1.6L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper Paceman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1534 mm
Tracking Rear 1559 mm
Ground Clearance 135 mm
Wheelbase 2596 mm
Height 1518 mm
Length 4109 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1227 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwss120%0Wn00001
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom