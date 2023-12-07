WhichCar
2016 Mini Cooper S F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2016 Mini Cooper S F56 2.0L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Mini Cooper S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1485 mm
Tracking Rear 1485 mm
Ground Clearance 124 mm
Wheelbase 2495 mm
Height 1414 mm
Length 3821 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1655 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 127 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 107 g/km
CO2 Urban 162 g/km
CO2 Combined 127 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4700
Torque RPM 1250
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxm720%0T000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom