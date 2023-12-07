WhichCar
2016 Mitsubishi I-Miev My12 Electric 5D Hatchback

2016 Mitsubishi I-Miev My12 Electric 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 4
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi I-Miev My12. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1310 mm
Tracking Rear 1270 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1610 mm
Length 3395 mm
Width 1475 mm
Kerb Weight 1100 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Air Pollution 10
Green House 10
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Electric

Engine
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 180 Nm
Makimum Power 49 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 145/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/55 R15
Front Rim Size 4X15
Rear Rim Size 5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, De Dion Axle, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location In Boot Compartment On Rhs
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jmbldha3Wcu123456
Country Manufactured Japan