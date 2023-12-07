WhichCar
2016 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls La My16 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2016 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls La My16 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Mirage Ls. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1430 mm
Tracking Rear 1415 mm
Ground Clearance 158 mm
Wheelbase 2450 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 3710 mm
Width 1665 mm
Kerb Weight 890 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
CO2 Emissions 115 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 104 g/km
CO2 Urban 135 g/km
CO2 Combined 115 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 100 Nm
Makimum Power 57 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/55 R15
Rear Tyre 175/55 R15
Front Rim Size 5X15
Rear Rim Size 5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Mmaxna03Aeh000011
Country Manufactured Thailand