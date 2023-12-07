Specifications for the 2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Glx Lwb (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Mitsubishi Pajero Glx Lwb (4X4) Nx My16 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|5 Speed Auto Sports Mod
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2780 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1845 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2314 kg
|Gcm
|6030 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|716 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|88 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|239 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|239 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|441 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jmflnv98Wbj123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Diff Locks
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590