2016 Nissan Leaf Ze0 Electric 5D Hatchback

2016 Nissan Leaf Ze0 Electric 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Electric
Seats 5
Transmission 1 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Nissan Leaf Ze0. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1539 mm
Tracking Rear 1534 mm
Ground Clearance 159 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1549 mm
Length 4440 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1534 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Electric
Air Pollution 10
Green House 10
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Electric
Air Pollution Standard Pure Ev

Engine
Engine Electric
Power RPM 2730
Makimum Power 80 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Faaze0A0123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Leaf pricing and specs

Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $43,100
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,000
Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $42,300
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $51,000
Ze1 My23 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $50,990
E+ 5D Hatchback Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD $61,490