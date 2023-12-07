WhichCar
2016 Nissan Navara St-X (4X4) Np300 D23 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

98141d7c/2016 nissan navara st x 4x4 2 3l diesel dual cab utility 0563017a
2016 Nissan Navara St-X (4X4) Np300 D23 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2016 Nissan Navara St-X (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 228 mm
Wheelbase 3150 mm
Height 1840 mm
Length 5255 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1921 kg
Gcm 5910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2910 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 186 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 186 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/60 R18
Rear Tyre 255/60 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Mntcb4D23A0000111
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

