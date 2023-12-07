WhichCar
2016 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4) Y62 Series 3 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

654419b4/2016 nissan patrol ti 4x4 5 6l petrol 4d wagon 05a00183
2016 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4) Y62 Series 3 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain 4X4
Seats 8
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Nissan Patrol Ti (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1699 mm
Tracking Rear 1699 mm
Ground Clearance 283 mm
Wheelbase 3075 mm
Height 1940 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1995 mm
Kerb Weight 2800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 140 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 343 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 343 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 560 Nm
Makimum Power 298 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R18
Rear Tyre 265/70 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jn1Tany62A0000011
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Nissan Patrol pricing and specs

Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $84,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $97,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,060
Ti (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $87,900
Ti-L (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $100,600
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $104,160
Warrior (4X4) 4D Wagon 5.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $101,600