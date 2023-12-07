Specifications for the 2016 Nissan Qashqai St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Nissan Qashqai St J11 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1565 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|188 mm
|Wheelbase
|2646 mm
|Height
|1595 mm
|Length
|4377 mm
|Width
|1806 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1408 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|On Bottom Of Rear Window
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnf%Aj11A0000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan Qashqai pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,200
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,800
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$41,300
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,900
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$46,400
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,600
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,000
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,100
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,600
|St 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$33,890
|St-L 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,690
|St-L 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$42,190
|Ti 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,890
|Ti 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,390
|Ti E-Power (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,590
|Ti E-Power 2-Tone (Hybrid) 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Hybrid, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,090
|St+ 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$37,890
|St+ 2-Tone 4D Wagon
|1.3L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$38,390