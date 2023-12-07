WhichCar
2016 Peugeot 208 GT-Line My16 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback

ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2016 Peugeot 208 GT-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1476 mm
Tracking Rear 1478 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2538 mm
Height 1460 mm
Length 3973 mm
Width 1739 mm
Kerb Weight 1070 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 960 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 104 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Cchnzt&#000011
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured France