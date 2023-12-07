WhichCar
2016 Peugeot 308 Gti 270 T9 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2016 Peugeot 308 Gti 270 T9 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Peugeot 308 Gti 270. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 117 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1446 mm
Length 4253 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1205 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 330 Nm
Makimum Power 200 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 235/35 R19
Front Rim Size 9X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Torsion Beam, Wishbones

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3L35Gph@S000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

