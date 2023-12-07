WhichCar
2016 Porsche Macan S My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

e22c184a/2016 porsche macan s 3 0l petrol 4d wagon 05f6019a
2016 Porsche Macan S My16 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2016 Porsche Macan S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1651 mm
Ground Clearance 205 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4681 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1865 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2550 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 685 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1450
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Zelb00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs

95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $109,300
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $136,900
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $113,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $165,100
95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $93,800
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $117,500
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $97,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $141,700