WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Landcruiser
  4. Sahara (4X4)

2016 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara (4X4) Urj202R My16 4.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara (4X4) Urj202R My16 4.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2016 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Toyota Landcruiser News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1640 mm
Tracking Rear 1635 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1905 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 2665 kg
Gcm 6800 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 645 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 138 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 309 g/km
Green House 3.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 309 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 439 Nm
Makimum Power 228 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/60 R18
Rear Tyre 285/60 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Front Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jtmht05J%05123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Toyota Landcruiser pricing and specs

Lc300 Gx (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4 $112,300
Lc300 Gr-S (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4 $142,200
Lc300 Sahara (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4 $135,800
Lc300 Vx (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4 $121,500
Lc300 Gxl (4X4) 4D Wagon 3.3L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automated Manu, 4X4 $115,900