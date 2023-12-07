Specifications for the 2016 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Toyota Landcruiser Sahara (4X4) Urj202R My16 4.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1640 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1635 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1905 mm
|Length
|4950 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2665 kg
|Gcm
|6800 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|645 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|138 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|309 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|309 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|3500
|Maxiumum Torque
|439 Nm
|Makimum Power
|228 kW
|Front Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|285/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|4 Links, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Panhard Rod, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number
|Jtmht05J%05123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Heated Rear Seats
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 9 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550
Current Toyota Landcruiser pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
