Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Volkswagen Caravelle Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 7H My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5292 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2053 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|216 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|274 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|216 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wheel Covers - Set of Four
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,310
- Exterior Pack - $4,250
- Illumination Pack - $1,380
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $400
- Media Pack - $1,210
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,210
- Power Sliding Doors - $2,712
- Satellite Navigation - $2,170
- Voice Recognition System - $300
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500