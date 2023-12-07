WhichCar
2016 Volkswagen Golf 110 Tsi Highline Au My16 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

2016 Volkswagen Golf 110 Tsi Highline Au My16 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Golf 110 Tsi Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1538 mm
Tracking Rear 1510 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 4657 mm
Width 1799 mm
Kerb Weight 1312 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 680 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 121 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 121 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 4500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
VIN Number Wvwzzzauzd*000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Germany

