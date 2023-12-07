Specifications for the 2016 Volkswagen Golf 110 Tsi Highline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2016 Volkswagen Golf 110 Tsi Highline Au My16 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1510 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1491 mm
|Length
|4349 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1265 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|620 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|121 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzauzd*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,500
- Luxury Pack - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $500
- R-Line Pack - $2,400
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
